It became a major cause for concern for the Los Angeles Lakers when LeBron James exited their Wednesday night loss early. Reports later came out that James is currently dealing with an ankle injury due to the wear and tear on his body, so this meant that the Lakers had to enter their blockbuster Friday night clash against the Milwaukee Bucks without their best player. But D'Angelo Russell, recognizing the occasion, emerged as the best player in a game featuring the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Davis.
Russell, who got going early on, went unconscious from beyond the arc, nailing nine threes, and this only served to open every part of his offensive game. D-Lo finished with 44 points, his career high with the Lakers, and to top it all off, he scored all of his team's final eight points, including the game-winning floater, en route to taking a 123-122 victory over the Bucks despite being without James.
D'Angelo Russell Dagger 🔥pic.twitter.com/MMg5oOr22x
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2024
Of course, LeBron James' status moving forward remains a point of worry for Lakers fans. But D'Angelo Russell, at least for one night, showed that the Lakers have plenty of fight in them with or without the King.
“WHAT A GAME WITHOUT LEBRON BY D’ANGELO RUSSELL: 44 POINTS ON 17-25 WITH 9-12 FROM 3!!! TWO HUGE LATE RUNNERS INCLUDING THE GAME-WINNER. AS I ALWAYS SAY, DLO HAS ALL-STAR OFFENSIVE TALENT,” wrote one fan.
Added another: “D'Angelo Russell went the f**k off tonight i wasn't expecting that from him.”
It's now incredible to think that the Lakers ever entertained the idea of trading away D'Angelo Russell prior to the deadline in a rumored deal that would have brought Dejounte Murray in. Plenty of fans are certainly eating their words now that Russell has stepped up in a big way with LeBron James nursing an injury.
“Crazy how D-LO was in trade rumors now saving the season 💯,” remarked one Lakers fan. Another expressed his awe over Russell's performance: “Wow D-Lo! I sincerely apologize for ever suggesting the Lakers trade you. Winning without LeBron against the Celtics and Bucks is something else.”
Once LeBron James returns, this is the version of D'Angelo Russell he would want to see — aggressive and confident, with ice flowing through his veins.