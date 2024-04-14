Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could not help but react to the fiery diss track that Drake dropped on Saturday as a response to the rapper's rivals.
James first sent out an emoji-filled post on X (formerly Twitter).
“🦉🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” the four-time league Most Valuable Player shared.
Minutes after, the Lakers forward followed it up with: “Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport”
James likely referenced there the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who seemingly sparked the lyrical battle between him and Drake that somehow also involved J-Cole. It can be recalled that K-Dot, in guest verse on Like That from the We Don't Trust You album by Future and Metro Boomin dissed J-Cole and Drake with the following verses:
M********k the big three, n****a, it's just big me // n****a, bum // What? I'm really like that // And your best work is a light pack // N****a, Prince outlived Mike Jack' // N****a, bum // ‘Fore all your dogs gettin' buried // That's a K with all // these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary (Yeah) // N****a, bum
Going back to Drake's response, his nearly four-minute diss track titled Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)*, whose legitimacy was initially debated online before getting its genuineness confirmed, put several personalities on the crosshairs. Among those who caught strays from Drizzy was, of course, Kendrick Lamar.
Drake went for Kendrick's throat by mocking the latter's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t // They make excuses for you 'cause they hate to see me lit // Pull your contract 'cause we gotta see the split//
Drake also added:
Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now //And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down //I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now
One can only imagine LeBron James smiling and getting pumped up amid all these back-and-forths from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
LeBron James, Lakers bracing for wild final day of 2023-24 NBA regular season
The Drake-J-Cole-Kendrick Lamar saga, at the end of the day, is nothing but just an off-day distraction for James and the Lakers, as the NBA heads into what should be a dramatic and wild ending to the regular season. As it stands, the Lakers are sitting on the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 46-35 record after barely ending a severely undermanned Memphis Grizzlies squad on the road on Friday, 123-120.
The Lakers need to hold on to that No. 8 spot to avoid needing two wins in the Play-in Tournament just to make it to the 2024 NBA Playoffs proper. Los Angeles has control of that fate. All they need is to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans on the road this Sunday to secure the No. 8 spot. If the Lakers lose to the Pelicans, they will remain No. 8 as long as the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings also lose this Sunday to the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.
For what it's worth, the Lakers have defeated the Pelicans in two of the first three meetings with them in the 2023-24 NBA season. However, the Pelicans are on a roll, having won all of their last four games, including Friday's 114-109 thumping of the Warriors, which helped Los Angeles get to the eighth position in the West.