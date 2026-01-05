The Phoenix Suns have been better all season than many expected, and they continue their incredible play by proving that even a god can bleed. On Sunday night, the Suns took down the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder, 108-105, courtesy of a bonkers game-winning triple from Devin Booker over the outstretched arms of both Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort with 0.8 seconds left on the game clock.

The Thunder still had a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime at the death, but Ajay Mitchell ended up airballing a wide-open three-pointer from the corner on a rushed attempt, giving the Suns their 20th win of the season in 34 contests.

Booker has not been on point from deep as he has been in years past; he entered the night shooting just 29.7 percent from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per contest. In fact, on the night, he was 0-3 from three-point land before he made that dagger triple that gave the Thunder their fifth defeat of the season.

This is nothing short of a statement win for a Suns team that has been very competitive all year, and this just shows that their strong start to the campaign is not a fluke.

Suns dodge Thunder inevitability

It looked as though the Thunder were going to find a way to win on a night where it looked like the stars were aligning for a Suns victory. Dillon Brooks drilled what looked to be a dagger triple to give the Suns a 105-101 lead with less than a minute to go. But OKC, through Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams midrange jumpers, tied the game.

This, of course, set the stage for Booker's game-winning triple. But the Suns had a defensive lapse towards the end of the game that gave Mitchell a golden chance to send the game to an extra period.

Nonetheless, all's well that ends well, and the Suns can now breathe a sigh of relief.