By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on the receiving end of a major backlash after their rather forgettable performance in their Christmas Day showdown with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Purple and Gold franchise lost 124-115, but the game isn’t as close as what the scoreline suggests. The Mavs actually scored 51 points in the third quarter to erase an 11-point halftime deficit and lead by 19 entering the final period. That scoring outburst by Luka Doncic and co. allowed them to tie their franchise record for most points in a quarter and make history for the most points in a quarter in a Christmas Day game.

Naturally, while Mavs fans celebrate the huge turnaround and victory, plenty of critics took the opportunity to mock LeBron and the Lakers. FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless was among the first ones to react to the shocking development, noting that it’s an embarrassment for James and the LA franchise.

“How embarrassing was it for LeBron’s Lakers that they gave up the most points in any quarter all NBA season in the 3rd quarter at Dallas on Christmas – FIFTY-ONE!” Bayless wrote on Twitter.

Many fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the Lakers, with one critic saying, “51 points in one quarter[?] Send the Lakers to China.”

“Lakers just gave up 51 points this quarter. Never let us play on Christmas Day again,” a frustrated fan added.

Another critic said, “Now [yo]u know why the Lakers lose all these games, allowing 51 points in one quarter is just bad basketball.” While a fourth Twitter user showed their disbelief, noting, “The Lakers allowed 51 points in the 3rd Q?!?!? Did I read that correctly?”

The Lakers certainly have no one to blame but themselves for their horrible loss. They started the game really well, but their third0quarter collapse eventually doomed them. They just can’t have quarters like that if they want to win.

LeBron James and LA are now on a four-game skid, and they haven’t shown any sign that they can put an end to that slump any time soon.