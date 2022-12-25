By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Christmas day’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers was a close one. This was until the Mavs decided to go full throttle in the third quarter, scoring a mind-numbing 51 points in 12 minutes of action. It was an insane scoring run for Luka Doncic and Co., who have now set a franchise record for the most points in a single quarter.

The Lakers simply did not know what hit them. A shorthanded LA side did their best to battle Lulka Doncic and the Mavs blow-by-blow, but everything came crumbling down for them in the third. Unsurprisingly, Dallas blew the game wide open by outscoring the Lakers, 51-21 in the quarter. The Mavs closed the quarter with a whopping 94-75 lead.

This was supposed to be a special day for LeBron James, who himself played in a record-setting 17th Christmas day game. The four-time NBA champ passed Lakers icon Kobe Bryant for the all-time record, making this feat extra special for LeBron. He did all he can to keep his team in the game, and it was an undeniably valiant effort for King James.

The Lakers came into this matchup in dire need of a win. Anthony Davis still remains sidelined for LA with a lingering foot injury, and without their superstar big man in the mix, the Lakers had lost three straight entering Sunday’s contest.

The Mavs, on the other hand, were looking to make it three consecutive wins following back-to-back victories against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets.