Brian Windhorst revealed a warning despite LeBron James' excellent performance for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the 2023-24 season

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 to open the 2023-24 season. They are fresh off a competitive victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, an affair that saw LeBron James drop 35 points and grab 12 rebounds. Although LeBron's performance was exceptional, it led to a worrisome take from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, via ClutchPoints.

“It's a good news/worrying news for the Lakers,” Windhorst said on ESPN. “LeBron's fourth quarter play in these first five games is as good of a fourth quarter stretch as we've seen in his career. He's averaging 10 points and shooting over 60 percent from the field in the fourth quarters. And that's been huge for the Lakers, that's been a difference-making performance over and over to get them to this 3-2 record.

“The reason you're seeing him do this is because this is healthy and fresh LeBron. He's able to have that explosion, he's able to push off that foot again which he wasn't able to do at the end of last season. This is what you want to see LeBron have in the tank when you get to the end of the year and that's why the Lakers were hoping to avoid this… This can't be something that happens over and over.”

Can LeBron James maintain his current pace?

LeBron is 38-years old and maintaining his current pace could be a challenge. However, Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN that he believes LeBron is up for the task, via ClutchPoints.

“Before the season, LeBron James dedicated this season to who? Bronny James,” Perkins said. “So he's out there playing with a different type of motivation… When your son and your child goes through something like Bronny did, all of a sudden that impacts you. Is [LeBron] gonna be able to sustain this? Yes, because he's playing with a passion, a purpose, and a reason which is Bronny James.”

It's incredible what LeBron James is doing despite his age. He still might make a run at MVP while leading the Lakers to the playoffs. Injuries have been problematic at times though, so Los Angeles will need players to step up around LeBron and Anthony Davis moving forward.