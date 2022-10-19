LeBron James, Lakers get harsh reality check from Vince Carter on their biggest weakness

Former NBA star Vince Carter knows exactly what LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’ problem is: shooters.

That much is clear to Carter after watching the Lakers get torched by the Golden State Warriors in their NBA Opening Night showdown on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold lost 123-109, with the Dubs leading by as much as 27 points during the contest.

While the Warriors were not at their best shooting from deep, going 16-of-45 from the 3-point line, the Lakers were much worse and provided little optimism that they can fix things. After all unlike Golden State, they don’t have two of the best shooters in NBA history.

The Lakers were 10-of-40 from long distance for a 25 percent shooting clip.

“The Lakers gotta find some shooting. Point blank… If I’m coaching against the Lakers right now, guess what I’m doing? I’m packing the paint,” Carter said.

"The Lakers gotta find some shooting. Point blank… If I'm coaching against the Lakers right now, guess what I'm doing? I'm packing the paint." Vince Carter on the Lakers' roster (via @TheVCShow)pic.twitter.com/OmrpnTwzxg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

Vince Carter makes a great point here for sure. LeBron James and the Lakers needed to add shooting in the offseason, but they really didn’t do anything significant to address it.

Even worse, they didn’t even try to alleviate the problem when they opted not to trade Russell Westbrook, who isn’t really a 3-point threat. They had an offer from the Utah Jazz that would have landed them Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley, as well as a 2023 first-rounder, but they rejected it and gambled on making the Russ experiment work.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can turn things around, but as Carter suggested, the bigger question is whether or not they have the right personnel to do so.