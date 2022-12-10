By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers put up a serious fight on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers to force overtime, but their brutal extra period proved to be the difference-maker, losing 133-122. In fact, LeBron James and Co. were outscored 13-2 in OT.

According to StatHead, it’s the first time they’ve collected just two points in overtime since 2007 when none other than Smush Parker scored the lone bucket. Via Talkin NBA:

The Lakers scored just 2 points in overtime. Per @Stathead: The last time they scored only 2 points in any OT was March 6, 2007 vs. the Timberwolves Smush Parker scored the only 2 points in that OT.#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/eRNN8HZMM5 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 10, 2022

Lakers legend Smush Parker (joking). A brutal collapse for LA though, who erased several deficits to stay in this contest. But, they just couldn’t finish strong. While there was some sloppy play from Darvin Ham’s squad, they also looked solid in certain areas. Anthony Davis showed out for 31 and 12, while LeBron dropped 23 points. Austin Reaves also erupted for 25 off the bench to complement the star duo. The Lakers were trailing by 12 with just two and a half minutes left and managed to come back. That was definitely impressive, especially on the road.

The Lakers did commit 19 turnovers however and that translated into 23 points for the hosts. In fact, the Sixers also coughed it up 21 times. Los Angeles has now dropped three in a row on this road trip, falling to 10-15 on the season. Yes, there were bright spots in Philly but they simply can’t go cold like this against good teams.

Next up, LA visits the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, looking to finish on a high note before returning home for a tough matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Crpyto.com Arena.