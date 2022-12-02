Published December 2, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night, LeBron James rhetorically wondered aloud during the postgame conference why no one asked him about his thoughts on a 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones among students trying to block Black students from going to North Little Rock High School.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” the Lakers forward said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

For former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, the fact that LeBron James is the only high-profile athlete to date, let alone a non-NFL player, to speak with regard to that image says a lot about how much superstars like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers really care.

“Bron is the only powerful athlete to voluntarily speak out about Jerry Jones, and he ain’t ever played in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, hell… Bill Belichick, they never speak out on nothing when it comes to racial matters! When are they gonna get held accountable?”

Unlike the Lakers leader, Brady isn’t known to be a vocal figure when it comes to societal and political issues. James always has something to say in that arena, always using his elevated platform to voice out his opinions on matters that concern people’s lives beyond the realm of sports. By doing so, LeBron James exposes himself to criticisms from those on the other side of the spectrum of his views, but that’s certainly not stopping him.