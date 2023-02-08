LeBron James’ season-long quest to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record came to a conclusion on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the Los Angeles Lakers ended up losing to the Thunder, nobody really seemed to care, because James managed to make the prestigious record his own by scoring 38 points on the night to pass Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

This is a huge accomplishment for James, who had been chasing this record all season long. It was clear early on that, assuming he stayed healthy, James would manage to surpass Abdul-Jabbar. And sure enough, he did just that on Tuesday night with the whole world watching. This type of achievement is worth quite a large celebration, and sure enough, it sounded like James was planning on celebrating with some of his favorite Lobos tequila after the game.

Bron's celebrating tonight 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Eu6iBO5Zny — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

James has become a notorious backer of the Lobos tequila brand, and he gave them another huge shoutout with the whole world watching shortly after the conclusion of this game. In a sense, you can make a case that while LeBron was the true winner on the night, so was Lobos for getting another big shoutout from James.

LeBron has certainly earned this, but knowing him, it likely won’t be a massive celebration, and before you know it, he will be back on the court looking to add onto his scoring record. But that’s what makes James so great, and now that he has broken the record, you can bet he’s going to do whatever he can to make sure that no one is able to ever surpass him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.