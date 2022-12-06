By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and others paid their respects following the death of Los Angeles Lakers superfan Norm Pattiz, per TMZ.

“I’ll always remember Norm cheering on the Lakers from his floor seats & clapping on every possession & play with his program!” Johnson said. “Sending my prayers to his wife Mary and entire family.”

LeBron James shared his thoughts on social media.

“Rest in paradise Norm!!!”

The Lakers’ Twitter account posted a message as well.

“Norm Pattiz and his rolled-up game program were fixtures at Lakers home games for decades. We will always treasure his spirit for the game and love for the team. He will be missed.”

Adam Carolla called Pattiz a “great friend.”

“We lost another great friend today with the death of Norm Pattiz. Norm was a Hall of Fame radio executive, a podcast visionary and his stewardship of Loveline on Westwood One and The Adam Carolla Show on PodcastOne will be incredibly missed.”

Norm Pattiz was known for sitting court side at Lakers games and always cheering on the team. As Carolla mentioned, he played a pivotal role in the creation of PodcastOne.

The Lakers are playing an inspired brand of basketball at the moment. After struggling to open the year, Los Angeles is approaching the .500 mark following their recent string of impressive play. Additionally, Anthony Davis is looking like an MVP candidate. It will be interesting to see how they fare moving forward.

The Lakers will aim to win for Norm Pattiz on Tuesday as they head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.