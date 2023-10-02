Despite still performing at a high level, LeBron James is at the stage of his career where he is taking things one season at a time. This year, he and the Los Angeles Lakers have realistic championship aspirations after a 2023 Western Conference Finals appearance and an active offseason. But none of that matters if the NBA's all-time scoring leader is still banged-up.

Luckily for fans, James provided the public with a significant injury update on his foot. “Also re: LeBron — he said the torn tendon in his right foot has fully recovered,” Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints reported from Monday's NBA Media Day.



The 38-year-old dealt with his lingering foot injury throughout the latter half of last season and during the playoffs. James struggled from 3-point range (26.4 percent in postseason) but was otherwise an incredibly productive player for LA. He took over games but also leaned on teammates like Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and a capable supporting cast when the time called for it.

The four-time NBA champion has played 55 games or more only twice since the 2017-18 campaign. A fully healthy LeBron James is difficult to envision at this point, but if he can be just a bit fresher, the Lakers can reclaim top dog status in the West.

Nevertheless, fans should expect him to continue to manage his workload during the upcoming 2022-23 season. Head coach Darvin Ham ideally has enough depth for the team to preserve some of its energy for another deep playoff run. The Lakers did not have that luxury last year, as a poor start forced them to engage in high-stakes mode much earlier than they would have preferred.

Confidence was already high in LA, but this news will probably have some fans looking ahead to another parade.