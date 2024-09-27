There's no doubt that LeBron James is a fan of the WNBA after all the love that he's shown to players throughout the season. One of those players is Caitlin Clark, who helped lead the Indiana Fever to the playoffs in her rookie season, but lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun.

In a recent interview with Esquire, James was asked about Clark's rookie season and what he saw from her.

“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong,” James said. “And I remember that when I came into the league at eighteen years old how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail. And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent. She’s a transcendent player. And obviously we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch.”

James came into a similar situation when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. There was immense pressure for him to succeed and lead them to the promised land as a young player. He also has always received criticism from outsiders, and it looks like at this point in his career he knows how to block out the noise.

LeBron James takes aim at Caitlin Clark's critics

This is not the first time that LeBron James has opened up about Caitlin Clark. Earlier in the season during an episode of his podcast Mind The Game with J.J. Redick, he shared his thoughts on the rookie.

“Don't get it twisted, don't get it f—ed up,” James said. “Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA. But for her individually, I don't think she should get involved on [anything] that's being said, just go have fun, enjoy. I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before, I've walked that road before. I hope she kills, I hope [Fever teammate] Aliyah Boston does amazing. I hope they do great.”