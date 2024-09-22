If there was a word to describe A'ja Wilson, the proper term would be dominant. The Las Vegas Aces are expected to win another title because of her leadership throughout the season even with the departure of Candace Parker. As a result of those on-court efforts and intangibles, she also won the WNBA MVP award. A certain Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James saw this and had to let the world know about the best player on the planet.

LeBron James spammed his Instagram story with a lot of graphics about A'ja Wilson. From the Aces star being a unanimous WNBA MVP to being the league leader in points, rebounds, and blocks, the Lakers legend shared all of that information with his followers.

These two may have been the most dominant forces to have hit basketball in the 21st century so far.

Aces star's road to another title

A'ja Wilson will have to face the Seattle Storm first before inching closer to a three-peat for the Aces. Despite their road to the Finals being all but guaranteed, she had a phenomenal season that rivals that of LeBron James' MVP years. In 38 games of action, the Aces star popped off to give her team a sizeable advantage every time.

She knocked down an insane 51.8% of her shots from all three levels of the field for 26.9 points. Moreover, her rebounding chops were also on point as she averaged a double-double by grabbing 11.9 rebounds every game. To cap it all off, she remained a menace on defense that the Lakers legend may like. Wilson ended the regular season by averaging 1.8 steals and blocking 2.6 shots on a nightly basis.

If there's anyone who can appreciate the dominance of the WNBA MVP, it has to be the Lakers legend. After all, he knows how hard the Aces worked to get to this moment.