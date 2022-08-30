Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time.

This isn’t the case for Hall of Famer Julius Erving. In his mind, Dr. J firmly believes that neither LeBron nor MJ is the GOAT (via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Twitter):

“I think it’s the fans argument, not the players argument. So I stay away from it. My all time greatest player is Kareem Abdul Jabbar,” Erving said.

Despite saying that he would much rather stay out of the GOAT debate, he still dropped a hot take on the issue at hand. According to Erving, he considers Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be the greatest of all time.

While some might be quick to cancel Dr. J’s statement here, there’s no denying that, at the very least, Kareem should be in the GOAT conversation. You also have to note that Erving played against Abdul-Jabbar on the court for many years, which likely has a significant impact on his opinion here.

Dr. J did acknowledge LeBron James’ GOAT claim, though. He also pointed out that at this point, the Lakers superstar isn’t even done yet:

“People always make comparisons to people who are done,” Erving said. “LeBron may play another six years LeBron may play one year we don’t really know. “It’s very subjective.”

Be that as it may, it doesn’t sound like Erving’s opinion on the GOAT is going to change anytime soon. In his mind, there can only be one true GOAT.