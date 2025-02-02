Just when it looked like the dust had settled on the biggest day of Los Angeles Lakers news since… maybe ever, LeBron James has inserted himself into the conversation in a major way, accusing CBS Sports' NBA Insider Bill Reiter of being a certified Pinocchio on social media for his assertion that LA's two All-Stars had a falling out before AD was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.



Whoa, that is a pretty big assertion from Reiter that will certainly draw headlines, but before it could, James shut it down, letting fans know that the NBA Insider's report is a “fkn lie” with a Pinocchio emoji and a clown emoji rounding out the retweet.

But what did Reiter have to say? Well, he broke down the move to a pretty incredible degree, making some pretty incredible assertions that looks pretty outlandish in hindsight.

‘So Joe, I am going to tell you something that was true a year ago, but I think it is pertinent now, and I remember I talked to you about this on CBS Sports HQ last year at the trade deadline, and Lakers fans got very angry. At the time, there was talk within the Lakers organization that LeBron James had grown a bit frustrated with Anthony Davis. It wasn't obviously that AD was going to be traded, we didn't report that on CBS Sports, it was just ‘hey, here's something to keep an eye on: LeBron is frustrated with AD and he doesn't think it's working.' And that's because LeBron has very high expectations, and you fast forward a year later, and really, that reporting from Lakers sources was accurate,” Reiter boldly declared.

“This was probably a slow boil Joe, and it's always hard to know with LeBron James. I've covered the guy, we've all watch him for years; an amazing player. He can be a little inconsistent at times. He can be, some might say, a little moody. And so this is something I'd heard about and we talked about a year ago and you never know if this is just LeBron having a bad month with AD. But obviously, LeBron had made the consideration, as this trade doesn't happen without his absolute blessing, his approval. LeBron had clearly made the determination that his window is longer than just this season and Luka is gonna be coming back, that he doesn't have the pieces to win in this window, whatever he thinks that is the next year or two.

“The new CBA makes it much more restrictive, there wasn't going to be an opportunity to got out and get a big name because of some of the limitations, so I think you're right: we're speculating to a degree here, I have some reporting suggesting that LeBron certainly was involved but this follows a pattern where LeBron wants to win championships, it doesn't matter if he's 26 or 40-years-old, and there is no chance, zero percent chance, this trade happens without LeBron at a minimum giving his approval and maybe a little bit of a shove out of the door for AD. ”

Unfortunately for Reiter, the most accurate part of his assertion was that he was speculating to a degree, as Dave McMenamin reported that James only learned of the deal when it was finished, and “King James” clearly took issue with the assertion in a tweet that will certainly follow the Insider around forever.