LeBron James wants to represent his country one more time

The Paris Olympics is over five months away, which means that plenty of basketball fans are already speculating about who Team USA will field in the world's biggest sporting event. A number of stars have already voiced their interest in playing, and it looks like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of them.

Speaking to the media during All-Star weekend, James made it clear that he wants to represent his country once again.

“If I’m committed, which I am, I’m going to commit my mind, body and soul,” James said, via ESPN's Time Bontemps.

James is no stranger to international competition. He was an integral piece of the famous “Redeem Team” during the 2008 Olympics. Back then, Team USA decided to send a star-studded roster to Beijing following a third-place finish in Athens four years prior.

Alongside James, other names on the roster included Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul. During the Gold Medal Match, Team USA defeated Spain to sit at the top of the basketball throne once again.

After Beijing, James once again suited up for the Olympics in 2012, where he garnered his second Gold Medal. And right now, the 39-year-old is gunning for a third as he sits in the twilight of his storied career.

Many young and new basketball fans have only seen LeBron James‘ international games in highlights, considering how long it's been. So if he is indeed part of the final selection, everyone will get to witness The King put on a show wearing the USA jersey one last time.