At least one sportsbook seems to think the rumors that LeBron James is recruiting NBA All-Stars to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics are true.

BetOnline has odds for which players will don the stars & stripes next summer and try to help Team USA win its fifth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. To no one's surprise, James and Steph Curry lead the way with -1500 odds, with Kevin Durant not far behind at -1000.

James has not played in the Olympics nor for Team USA since 2012. He turns 39 this December, meaning next summer's Games will likely be his last chance to play for his country. He's surely not going to waste that opportunity, hence why he's reportedly assembling a superteam.

Curry has never played in the Olympics and has limited time with Team USA in general. He emerged as a key player for America during the 2014 FIBA World Cup, which was the last time he represented the United States.

With the reports that Team USA will bring its very best to Paris next summer, sportsbooks quickly acted and established the United States as the clear frontrunner to win gold. Since NBA players were allowed to play in the Olympics in 1992, the United States has medaled every time and won gold in seven of the eight editions of the Games.

Other players favored to play for Team USA include Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis. The Americans were favored to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup but were upset in the semifinals by the eventual champions Germany.