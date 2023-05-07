A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Another day, another milestone for the one and only LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward had just passed fellow Purple & Gold great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 5 on the all-time list for most rebounds in the playoffs.

LeBron James (2,482 & counting) has just passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,481) as the 5th all-time in Playoff rebounds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4z9hsgXyne — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

LeBron James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar with his sixth rebound of the night against the Warriors. The four-time league MVP started the game more focused on other areas outside of scoring, as he did not even take a shot from the field in the first quarter, but secured boards and set his teammates up for great scoring chances.

In front of LeBron James on the list is another former Lakers big man in the form of Shaquille O’Neal, who had 2,508 boards in the playoffs during his time in the NBA. James will very much likely pass The Big Diesel eventually, and can even do it this year. No. 4 on the list is former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan, who pulled down 2,859 playoff rebounds.

Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics and former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain are No. 1 and No. 2 on the list with 4,104 and 3,913 rebounds, respectively.

James’ ability to contribute in a lot of ways to his team is one of the many reasons why he is considered an all-time great. With his combination of mobility, size, and intelligence, he’s someone who always is expected to impact the game in a big way, one way or another.

LeBron James walked into Game 3 of the Warriors series second on the team in the playoffs with 10.6 rebounds per contest.