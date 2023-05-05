Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Magic Johnson knows the exact reason why the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series. With that said, he wants LeBron James and co. to be ready for Game 3 if they don’t want to fall behind in the series.

After watching the Lakers suffer a 127-120 beatdown to the Warriors on Thursday, Johnson quickly took to Twitter to share his observations from the game. Aside from crediting the Dubs’ game plan and unsung hero JaMychal Green, the NBA legend highlighted how Golden State’s defense on the paint made the difference in the contest.

In Game 1, the Lakers did what they do best and dominated the painted area. Anthony Davis even exploded for 30 points on top of 23 rebounds and four blocks as a result. In Game 2, however, AD finished with just 11 points and seven boards.

“Coach Steve Kerr made excellent adjustments on offense putting Jamychal Green in the line up to spread the court as well as adjusting their offensive plays. Defensively they kept the Lakers out of the paint,” Johnson explained.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers legend then proceeded to warn the Purple and Gold that they need to respond to the Warriors’ adjustments if they want to win: “In Game 3 the Lakers have to make some major changes and adjust to how the Warriors are now playing them.”

While Magic Johnson could have been more clear with his advice for the Lakers, it remains true that they need to do something. It wouldn’t have been a big issue if they fought a tight game, but they just lost by 27 points and trailed by as much as 32.

The Lakers will be playing at home in Games 3 and 4, so at least the home fans won’t make it easy for the Warriors. Nonetheless, if LeBron James and co. can’t figure out a way to limit Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson offensively, then it’ll be a big problem for sure.