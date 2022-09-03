LeBron James’ perfect reaction to epic James family dunking photo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been enjoying his summer but it’s now time to get back to work and prepare for the 2022-23 season. What better way than to get in the lab and grind with your two sons? The King posted an epic photo on Instagram on Saturday with him, Bronny, and Bryce all dunking mid-air. The caption says it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Three kings. LeBron James is already one and down the road, perhaps both his sons will be, too. Look at the hops, though. Unreal. The Lakers veteran has already expressed a desire to play with Bronny before he retires from the NBA and even discussed the possibility of even playing with Bryce as well, who is currently a sophomore.

Bronny is already getting lots of interest from division 1 schools but it remains to be seen if he’ll go the college or G-League route. As for Bryce, well, he could be even better than his older brother.

But, that’s all down the road. For now, LeBron James is laser-focused on showing out this season and helping the Lakers respond from an atrocious 2021-22 campaign where they missed out on the playoffs altogether. If he and Anthony Davis can remain healthy, there is no doubt they’ll be a postseason group again. How far will LA go? That remains to be seen. Russell Westbrook needs to step up and find his best again. Hopefully, a new head coach in Darvin Ham can help him with just that.