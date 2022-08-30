It’s no secret that LeBron James wants to play in the NBA with his son Bronny. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been vocal about it for years. But now that his eldest son is technically just a year away from being eligible to join the pro ranks, King James might be setting his sights a little further now.

In a recent feature from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard, LeBron speaks out on potentially playing long enough to reach his second son Bryce. The 15-year-old is still a handful of years away from even being eligible to play in the NBA, let alone from actually knowing if he’s good enough to make it in the league. The earliest for him would be in 2027, but James admitted he’s “paying attention” to what situations can make his family affair turn into a reality.

Via SI:

“I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff,” LeBron said when asked about his plans of playing with his sons. I do the math—2027?—and nod at Bryce. “Is there a chance you’d stick around for this guy, too?” LeBron smiles. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.” It’s a lot to imagine: LeBron at 43, playing in an NBA game with both of his sons. But then, Tom Brady is still rolling at 45. Why can’t it happen?

LeBron James turns 38 early next season, but is still going strong heading into his 20th NBA season. But even for a superhuman generational talent like LeBron, playing until 43 years old and having the skill to still warrant teams bending to his will is tough to imagine.

Even the Tom Brady example doesn’t check out as cleanly given the difference in demands from a quarterback and a first-option NBA superstar. Brady never had insane physical gifts and wasn’t exactly fleet of foot even during his younger days. The Lakers star will have to overcome or stave off serious physical decline to make it all work out and pave the way for a LeBron-Bronny-Brice triumvirate. But if there’s anyone who could conceivably do it, it’s LeBron James.