By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams just got himself a new fan in Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.

Williams went viral on Sunday after helping the Lions take down the Green Bay Packers and deny them the opportunity to make the playoffs. His two rushing touchdowns were enough to turn all the attention to him, but his incredible postgame interview made it even better.

The 27-year-old running back was emotional as he dedicated the game to his deceased great-grandfather. But then, he quickly pivoted to sending a warning to the rest of the NFL to never count out the Lions.

James saw the interview and couldn’t help but be impressed with the Williams. On Twitter he shared the video of the moment along with the caption, “I LOVE THIS KID SO MUCH!!! SO DOPE. You have a fan in me Jamaal!”

I LOVE THIS KID SO MUCH!!! SO DOPE. You have a fan in me Jamaal! 🫡 https://t.co/cW9mr6yqEt — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 9, 2023

It’s not hard to love Williams after the epic moment that many may find hilarious. His emotions were so raw when talking about his great grandfather and how important he was to him. And then in just a snap, he was talking and hyping his team.

Sure enough it’s a bit unfortunate that we won’t see more of Jamaal Williams and the Lions this season. The team was eliminated from playoff contention even before they played Week 18 against the Packers, with the Seattle Seahawks beating the Los Angeles Rams early during Sunday’s slate of games.

With that, LeBron James will have to wait for a few more months to see his new favorite player suit up again.