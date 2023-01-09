By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs. On top of Geno Smith, they have the Detroit Lions to thank for defeating the Green Bay Packers, which allowed them to get into the playoffs.

Numerous Seahawks fans are showing their appreciation for the Lions with some donations. Many have sent money to the Lions Foundation following their 20-16 win.

Many, many #Seahawks fans have donated to the @Lions Foundation after Detroit helped Seattle make the playoffs by beating the #Packers last night. Most of them donated $12, as a symbol of the 12th-man. Here's the link:https://t.co/4BNGPZXs3Hpic.twitter.com/HFjgAk2xm7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2023

The Seahawks’ social media also showed appreciation for the Lions throughout their Sunday Night Football match with the Packers. They owed it to them to show gratitude since their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the Lions from playoff contention. They didn’t have anything to play for against the Packers besides a win that would knock their division rival from the playoffs. In the end, that appeared to be enough.

Smith, after taking Russell Wilson’s starting spot, also took his franchise single-season passing record while leading the Seahawks to a surprising postseason berth. He was named a Pro Bowler with a league-leading completion percentage of 69.8 percent to go along with 4,282 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

While the Lions’ charitable foundation collects some more donation money, Smith will celebrate gaining $3.5 million for numerous contract incentives, one of which was for for making the playoffs. The Seahawks have surprised most fans by making the playoffs in what appeared to be a rebuilding season. The Seahawks are the seventh seed in the NFC and will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.