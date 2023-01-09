By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions didn’t make the playoffs but they had a 2022 season to remember. They capped off a 9-8 season with a win over the Green Bay Packers. Jamaal Williams was one of many players to dazzle fans and help lead the team to surprising success. He ended his season with a huge franchise record and two hilarious clips from the final game.

Williams got fans laughing with his Naruto reference in the NBC player introductions and then came through with a hilarious postgame interview. After first discussing his deceased great-grandfather and what he means to him, he turned on a dime to praise the Lions for their resiliency and call out their doubters.

When you have an emotional moment and then switch it up to remind people to not count the Lions out❗️ The way Jamaal Williams' post-game interview pivoted 😤pic.twitter.com/4g35Ti8VbN — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) January 9, 2023

“I’m grateful to be able to play this game for my great grandfather. I’m glad that he’s looking down on me and I know I’m making him proud,” Williams said. “[The game ball] is for him. Another thing: stop playing us, man. We’re the Detroit Lions. We the Detroit Lions, stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I gotta say, man.”

Jamaal Williams had a solid game against the Packers, his former team, and ended the season with a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns and 1,066 rushing yards. He emerged as a legitimate top running back and fan-favorite for an up-and-coming Lions squad.