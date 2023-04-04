A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

JR Smith has a new docuseries coming out today on Prime Video which will do a deep dive into his transition from being a two-time NBA champion with a very colorful career in the league, to becoming a top-notch college golfer for North Carolina A&T. It was a major move for the controversial swingman, and you can be sure that there will be a lot of interesting bits in this show. True enough, former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James is all for it.

LeBron did his bit to hype up the docuseries by sharing the trailer on his own Twitter account. James even had a brief message for Smith in his caption:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair, the trailer does look very intriguing. After all, this is JR Smith we’re talking about here, and there never really is a dull moment with this dude. Just ask LeBron James.

It is also worth noting that the show was produced by LeBron’s own production company/brand, Uninterrupted, and they have been pumping out some great content of late. This should be no different.

For those that need a reminder, LeBron and JR go way back. Smith was teammates with LeBron for many years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it resulted in the former’s first-ever career championship. JR then joined LeBron with the Lakers in 2020 in the bubble, and despite playing a minor role for the squad as a pandemic substitution, Smith still earned his second ring alongside the great LeBron James.