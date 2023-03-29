Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Carmelo Anthony remains a free agent this 2022-23 season, but JR Smith feels it shouldn’t have been that way considering how talented his former New York Knicks teammate is.

Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James in the 2021-22 season, but he has since been out of the NBA after that one-year stint. There hasn’t been a lot of interest in him as well, though he was recently linked with the Phoenix Suns after rumors spread that Chris Paul and Kevin Durant are trying to recruit him.

Amid Anthony’s free agency, Smith expressed his shock that teams aren’t signing him despite knowing what he can do offensively. The two-time NBA champion was already surprised when it took Melo nine months to find a job after his time with the Houston Rockets, and despite proving himself, teams are still doubting what he can do.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s crazy to see that happen to Melo because, to me, he’s always been one of the most talented people I’ve seen. His talent speaks for itself. When I first saw him being a free agent and not having anywhere to go and him sitting out – this was a couple of years ago, and we’re still talking about him being a free agent – it’s crazy. He’s got so much game. It ain’t like he can’t score. He can still score with the best of them and still rebounds the ball,” Smith shared, via Hoops Hype.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career after it stalled. With the playoffs coming and just a few NBA regular season games left, it seems unlikely any team will take a gamble on him.

Hopefully, though, Melo still gets a shot at the NBA and the title. As JR Smith said, he can still contribute to a team. It’s just a matter of finding the best fit for him at this point of his career.