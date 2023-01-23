The Los Angeles Lakers are cooking something special with their team. It seemed like the soul of this team was sucked out after going down by as much as 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. But then… a switch seemed to flip for them in the second half. They stormed back in the final two quarters, eventually pulling out the win thanks to LeBron James and co. After the game, James commented on the Lakers’ resolve and fight during that contest, per ESPN.

“You can either go out and just lay down and get ready for next game or you can see what can happen in the third quarter and make a game of it,” LeBron James said. “And for us (Lakers) as competitors and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. It’s just not the makeup of our club.”

LeBron James and the Lakers are still alive in playoff race, thanks to gritty performances like this. They had a nice string of games going for them a couple of months ago, but Anthony Davis’ injury threw a wrench in their plans. Since then, LA has been in survival mode as they try to wait for Davis to return to the active roster.

The good news for the Lakers is that they may not need to wait any longer for Davis to return, Multiple sources have said that the star forward is making good progress in his rehab, and might return soon. When Davis eventually returns, expect LA to start winning more games… and a lot more celebrations from Patrick Beverley.