Well, well, well, Patrick Beverley has come out on top again against Damian Lillard. It seemed like the bulldog PG’s antics caught up to him when the Lakers went down by as much as 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, LA found a way to claw back into the game, eventually snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Of course, Beverley was there, taunting Lillard by making fun of his signature celebration.

Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley’s beef goes way, way back. The Lakers guard has been a thorn on the Blazers star’s side even before the former joined LA. These two clearly don’t like each other, and Beverley goes out of his way to taunt and annoy Lillard.

It seemed at first that Beverley’s antics had caught up with him, though. The Lakers guard jawed at Lillard during the first half of the game, earning himself a technical. From that point forward, the Blazers started to get hot on both sides of the ball, shutting down LA’s offense while lighting up their opponent’s defense.

However, the Lakers never gave up the fight, and continued to scratch and claw their way into the game. They eventually broke the Blazers in the fourth quarter, with LeBron James leading the charge per usual. That kind of fight is exactly what LA needed to show this season in order to revive their playoff hopes.

The Lakers are still three games below .500, and have a long way to go before competing again. With Anthony Davis’ return on the horizon, though… it’s just a matter of time before this team figures out this whole winning thing.