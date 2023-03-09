Bronny James’ high school career has officially ended, and LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of his eldest son.

Bronny played his final high school game after Sierra Canyon lost to Notre Dame in the CIF Southern California Division 1 Regional champion showdown on Tuesday. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star finished with 10 points in the contest, as his Trailblazers were simply no match to the firepower that the Knights possess. Sierra Canyon bowed down to Notre Dame, 80-61.

On Instagram, LeBron showed his support for Bronny and teased his followers of what’s to come for his child. Bronny is now set to make a decision on which collegiate program he’ll go to before he makes the jump to the NBA.

“Yessir!!!! Helluva year Young [king]!!! Next chapter coming soon,” James wrote on his IG Story along with a mixtape of Bronny’s top plays in his high school career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James has a message for his son Bronny, whose high school career officially came to an end Tuesday with Sierra Canyon's loss to Notre Dame. "Yessir!!!! Helluva year Young [king]!!! Next chapter coming soon." pic.twitter.com/4lzDRTHPY8 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 9, 2023

Bronny James is now considered a five-star prospect, with a recent ranking by On3 Sports putting him at no. 9 in the nation among other players in the 2023 recruiting class. That’s certainly a big jump after he slid to no. 60 on another list before.

LeBron James, for his part, has been hyping up Bronny ever since he started his high school basketball career. Most recently, the Lakers forward even ripped other NBA players today to endorse his kid. James claimed that Bronny is already better than some of the players he watched in the league.

It remains to be seen which Division I school Bronny will join, though it’s worth noting that Ohio State, USC and Oregon have been mentioned as potential destinations before.