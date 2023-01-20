Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School.

He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though.

Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari since he was in middle school, perhaps there are some who may believe Bronny should have already made up his mind. However, the number of programs looking to host Bronny over the years may have made his decision more difficult, and understandably so.

Nonetheless, Bronny has narrowed down his options, and has three colleges at the top of his list as he prepares to embark on the next stage of his career journey, according to Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times.

“James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season, and his top three schools are Ohio State — his father’s favorite — USC and Oregon.” There may also be a fourth school that’s a dark horse candidate to land Bronny.

Of course, Bronny will have interesting ties to all three schools.

As Evans notes, Ohio State University is his father’s favorite college program and Ohio is all but his father’s literal kingdom. Meanwhile, the University of Southern California (USC) would keep Bronny local, as it is only three miles away from the Lakers arena and an hour drive from Sierra Canyon High School. The University of Oregon, known for its ties to Nike founder Phil Knight, evokes the memory of his father’s lifetime contract with the company.

Five-star recruit K.J. Evans linked Oregon to Bronny specifically, citing a conversation that the two had about visiting the school.