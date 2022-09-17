LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.

Schroder wasn’t great in his lone campaign with the Lakeshow, averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting well under 40% from downtown. At first glance, those numbers aren’t awful, but the guard struggled immensely in the playoffs, where LeBron James and Co. got bounced in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Most fans weren’t too fond of Schroder’s time in Los Angeles, especially after he snubbed an extension that was clearly a smart one to sign. Everything unraveled for him thereafter, with the Boston Celtics trading him at the deadline in March to a rebuilding Houston Rockets team.

Nevertheless, The King is clearly excited to play with Schroder again. The Lakers now have a very deep backcourt, with Russell Westbrook, Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves, who can also play SF. There is no shortage of options for head coach Darvin Ham and there are even reports that Westbrook might be coming off the bench instead. Perhaps Schroder and Pat Bev will get the nod as the starters.

All eyes are on LA after such a poor 2021-22 season where they missed out on the playoffs and play-in tournament altogether. Hopefully, Dennis Schroder can help LeBron James and the rest of this group bounce back and make some noise in the Western Conference.