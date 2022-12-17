By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China.

Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.

Even making he feat even more incredible, Cook needed just 28 minutes to put up that number. He shot 75 percent from the field as he led the Lions to a dominant win.

Quinn Cook dropped 54 points in 28 mins, with 12 threes, and shot 75% from the field. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GPMRvTYcwW — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 14, 2022

Of course LeBron James saw Quinn Cook’s highlights from the game, and he was quick to praise his former Lakers teammate on his Instagram stories.

LeBron shared clips from Cook’s 54-point explosion and wrote, “Certified [Bucket]!!! My bro ain’t playing no games. GREEN BEAN!”

LeBron James is HYPED after seeing Quinn Cook's 54-point explosion in China 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yZ5ypb6cGE — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 17, 2022

Sure the level of competition is different in China, but Cook has definitely proven that he can ball. Any time you can put up 50 or more points in a professional league, it only means you’re doing something right.

Furthermore, the veteran guard couldn’t ask for a far better audition tape than what he did in China. He turned a lot of heads, and now, he could return on NBA radars once again. Who knows, it could very well pave the way for his return to the league.

The Lakers could surely use a 3-point shooter. Maybe LeBron James and co. will be interested in his services moving forward?