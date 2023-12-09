Amidst his 21st season, James and Nike continue to reinvent his latest Nike LeBron 21. The latest is dropping December 19, 2023.

LeBron James is busy trying to make his Los Angeles Lakers the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament Champions, but he's also busy releasing new colorways of his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 21. In his 21st season in the league, we're seeing him put up some of the best performances over the last few years. His sneakers have continued to age gracefully just like his legendary game. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

LeBron James is playing at an elite level this season and he's been rocking his latest Nike LeBron 21, which has been slowly releasing in a plethora of colorways. We've seen beach-themed iterations as well as a pearl-themed colorway, so it comes as no surprise that James and Nike will continue the pattern with this next release. Titled ‘Conchiolin', the shoe takes its inspiration from mollusks and oysters.

Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin" 🐚

🗓️ December 19

Conchiolin is the protein secreted by mollusks that forms the inner structure of the shell. Over time, the environment is conducive to producing crystals and gives the mollusk its sheen and off-white color. It's also regarded as the strongest part of the mollusk. The shoes are aptly named due to the pearly iridescent uppers. They're accented with black along the midsole and liners along with green hues on the heel graphics and eyelets. It's finished with special branding along the insoles and LeBron's signature inscribed on the tongue in white.

The official colors for the Nike LeBron 21 read White, Black, Bicoastal, and Photon Dust. The shoes have become a big hit in the sneaker community with their performance on the court and their wearability off the court. This colorway looks to be one of the cleanest iterations we've seen and they translate perfectly to everyday wear.

The Nike LeBron 21 ‘Conchiolin' will release on December 19, 2023 for a retail tag of $200. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS App and should come in full sizing. Previous LeBron releases have been selling out fast, so make sure to mark your calendars ahead of this drop.

