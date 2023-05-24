A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been some real buzz surrounding LeBron James potentially hanging it up this summer after the Los Angeles Lakers were utterly embarrassed by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. This does not come as a complete shock considering how James is already turning 39 this year and the fact that he has just completed his 20th season in the league.

NBA guru Shams Charania has now shared his thoughts on the matter at hand. The renowned NBA insider firmly believes that LeBron fully intends to carry on with his career. Shams did provide a bit of a caveat for the Lakers, though:

“My sense is LeBron could have two years left remaining in his career,” Shams said. “… Just a few months ago, he could have had season-ending surgery on that tendon. He’s had to have such a big load on this team as far as how much he’s gotta carry them on a night-to-night basis.”

Shams also went on to say that the Lakers’ offseason moves will certainly have an impact on LeBron’s future with the team. Nevertheless, Charania is adamant that we will see LeBron James back on the court next season:

“There’s certainly an expectation that he’s gonna continue playing. He’s got two years left on his Lakers deal,” Charania continued. “… It would be a true surprise if he really did actually retire.”

What happens once that two years is up is anybody’s guess, but at this point, Lakers fans can take comfort in the notion that LeBron James will be back with a vengeance in 2023-24.