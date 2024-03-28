Austin Reaves has forged a strong connection with LeBron James since joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent. His gritty and versatile style of play has earned respect not only from James but also from the entire team.
The Reaves, James, and Anthony Davis trio propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2023 Western Conference Finals. This season they continue to play beautiful basketball, hinting at another deep playoff run.
The Lakers superstar discussed his ongoing NBA journey in his 21st season at the age of 39 candidly acknowledging the challenges and limitations that come with advancing age in professional basketball, via the Mind the Game podcast, which he co-hosted with former NBA player JJ Redick.
“Can I do it every night? I don't wanna say I can do it for a whole game,” James said. “I mean, I'll take the challenge for sure, but I'm a competitor, I was born that way, I was taught that way.”
“I'll f**king, I'll die on the court because I just love it so much,” James continued. “Am I being realistic? I gotta pick my spots. Definitely gotta pick my spots.”
Lebron James deferring to Austin Reaves
Despite being the all-time leading scorer, James has never solely focused on scoring. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest facilitators in basketball history, and his selfless style of play has elevated the performance of numerous players who have had the privilege of sharing the court with him.
“I love seeing the success of my teammates more than anything,” said James.
“I pick my spots, hey D-Lo you got it, AR you got it, it means a lot.”
Picking his spots is a common practice for seasoned players like James, who have logged significant minutes in their careers. What's crucial for his teammates is the trust he instills in them, exemplified by his reliance on players like Reaves.
“Last year in the Memphis series, AR gained a lot of trust from me, but also had trust in him to make the plays,” James noted. “In the fourth quarter, I was like, AR go win it for us,”
“If I could get AR and instill AR and that confidence to make plays in the fourth, make plays to win that game,” James concluded. “It was gonna pay dividends for the rest of my time with him, and for the rest of the time I am not with him.”
A change of approach for the King
Over the past two seasons, especially during pivotal moments in games, James has shown a readiness to delegate ball-handling responsibilities to teammates such as Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell. This tactical adaptation enables him to conserve energy while remaining a valuable contributor to his team's success.
In addition to handling his physical limitations, James is also conscious of his role in the Lakers' playoff ambitions. Given the team's current position at ninth in the Western Conference standings, James recognizes the significance of maintaining his health and energy levels for a potential postseason campaign.
As LeBron James continues to adapt to the evolving demands of his body and the NBA, incorporating more off-ball play could be a crucial strategy in enhancing his influence and legacy in the league. Embracing this shift can help James maximize his longevity and remain a dominant force in the NBA for many years, solidifying his status as one of the league's top players.