LOS ANGELES – After a solid run at backup point guard and his first career start, the Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to assign Bronny James to the G League with South Bay. James is no stranger to the G League having spent a good portion of his rookie season with South Bay.

James’ early stretch in the Lakers’ rotation earned him praise from head coach JJ Redick for his defensive intensity, specifically on his on-ball pressure.

When he’s been assigned to South Bay, he has the ball in his hands more often acting as a facilitator and being able to pick and choose his spots in terms of scoring. Although it was not quite clear whether or not he would be assigned to South Bay this year, especially after his early-season stretch, the Lakers ultimately decided additional G League reps would be good for Bronny James.

And for him, it’s just another opportunity to continue to work and get better.

“The league is meant to develop players. So I’m coming down here with an open mind. I’m not going down here with a negative mindset like I’m being sent down to a lesser level,” James said following South Bay’s win on Friday. “I’m just going down and I’m trying to better myself every game and every play. I can take advantage of that here, so keep doing that.”

While Gabe Vincent was out the lineup due to an ankle injury, James filled in as sort of a mirror-image to Vincent in the rotation. Vincent has since returned to the Lakers’ lineup relegating James back to being a situational-type player.

But whether or not James is playing, whether he’s with the Lakers or with South Bay, he has a strong mentor in Vincent whom he’s used as a resource going back to last season.

“It’s amazing. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and he’s also a guy that does whatever to win. I go up to him in practice and ask him questions all the time,” James said. “He’s kind of a mentor for me especially considering the roles we both play. He’s been an amazing role model for me and I’m just going to keep taking advantage of him.”

In James’ first game with South Bay this season, he finished with 15 points, four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one blocked shot in a little over 31 minutes. He shot 5-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from the 3-point line and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.