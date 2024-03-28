LeBron James and Anthony Davis got health updates after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 136-124, at FedExForum on the second night of a back-to-back.
Both LeBron and AD were game-time decisions. Only LeBron, who sat out the team's double-overtime saga with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday as he manages left ankle soreness, gave it a go in Memphis.
LeBron's '03 Escalade tires looked fully inflated. In 35 minutes, a bouncy LeBron finished with his 111th career triple-double and fourth of the season: 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. He shot 8-of-14 from the field and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line.
(He briefly winced and grabbed at his left groin after an awkward fall in the third quarter, though he brushed it off and stayed in the game. He made no mention of it afterward.)
As the Lakers fight for playoff positioning, LeBron says he'll be “very strategic” in balancing health with the schedule's demands.
“Understanding and seeing how my ankle and my foot is feeling, just being very smart about it, obviously,” said LeBron. “We are where we are, but our health has always been most important for our ballclub, not just one individual.”
LeBron has missed 10 games in 2023-24 with the left ankle tendinopathy. It will require summertime rest to recover. Last season, LeBron managed a torn right foot tendon from late February through early June.
“For me, looking out for myself when it comes to injury and knowing my foot and knowing my anke and how it reacts and how it's been over the last few years, just always keeping a hefty eye on it,” said LeBron.
LeBron reiterated that his body takes priority over the standings, noting that he would've otherwise laced it up in Milwaukee. The Lakers erased a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the deer.
“I gotta be smart with it. If I'm not healthy or anything close to being healthy then it's not good for our ballclub anyways. It's not good for me.”
The Lakers (41-32) have nine games left in the season. They're 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks (43-29) for the coveted No. 6 seed in the West.
“We go according to how he's feeling and what's going on with him and we just take things one day at a time, that's all you can really do,” said Darvin Ham. “That's it. There's no more to it. It's all predicated on how he feels, how he wakes up each day.”
Anthony Davis banged with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez for a career-high 52 minutes on Tuesday. At some point late in the game, he banged knees with a Bucks player (he was uncertain exactly what happened). His knee required treatment on the bench until the buzzer.
Davis — with the assistance of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell — still powered the Lakers to a resilient win. AD tallied 34 points (12-of-31 shooting), 23 rebounds, and four blocks, including a potential Damian Lillard game-winner.
Davis was listed as questionable for Wednesday with what the team called “left knee hypertension.” After the Grizzlies game, Ham said Davis had not yet had any imaging done on his knee.
Ham said the Lakers will determine AD's availability for Friday's expected track meet with the Indiana Pacers “when he gets up” tomorrow morning.
The Lakers will visit the Brooklyn Nets (3/31), Toronto Raptors (4/2), and Washington Wizards (4/3) before returning to Los Angeles.