Golf legend Tiger Woods shares his respect and admiration for LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Woods, who hails from California, grew up a Lakers fan. He watched Kareem, Magic Johnson and the likes dominate the NBA on a nightly basis. With that, he also thought all along no one would be able to break the scoring record that Abdul-Jabbar set in his career. Breaching 30,000 points in the league is no easy feat, let alone making it 38,000.

So when Woods witnessed James actually pull off what he thought was impossible, he was left in shock and awe. He had nothing but praises for James as he marveled at his longevity and sustained dominance to become the scoring king.

“As far as the LeBron record, what he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity,” Woods said, per Golf Channel. “I never thought–I grew up watching Kareem here, never saw him play in Milwaukee, but he was the Cap, that’s all I remember, the Showtime Lakers and watching Cap run down there with goggles and hit the sky hook. That record we never thought it would be surpassed. But what LeBron is doing, but also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long.”

Tiger Woods knows very well what it takes to be at the top of a sport, and to see LeBron James do it not just for a few years but for two decades is truly remarkable. James has cemented his status as one of the best, if not the greatest in the game, and he has the numbers to back it up.

Even better, James is not yet done in his career.

Sure enough, Woods will be watching with much anticipation as LeBron tries to get the Lakers back to title contention.