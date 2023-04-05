After sort of easing his way into a full workload since returning from his right foot injury, LeBron James seems to be in NBA Playoffs form. He spun his way through traffic to give the Los Angeles Lakers a crucial overtime victory on the road versus the Utah Jazz Tuesday night. James played 38 minutes, the most he has logged since February.

Afterwards, No. 6 was asked how the sudden uptick in playing time would affect him going into the second of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. James gave a lighthearted and perhaps honest answer to the question, saying “he is thinking about putting his feet in an ice bucket,” as Tweeted out by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

LeBron finished with 37 points on 14-of-27 shooting form the field. He knows efforts like these will have to be the norm if LA is going to make a deep run. This win launched the team ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans into seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

At 41-38, the Lakers are even with the Clippers and trail the Golden State Warriors by a half-game. They have a golden opportunity to leap past the former and finally escape the play-in picture. It has already been a dramatic turnaround for the franchise, with things looking bleak before the trade deadline.

Head coach Darvin Ham managed to hold things together when LA was hit with the injury big. Austin Reaves stepped up and earned himself a big future payday. Anthony Davus faced scrutiny, but put up big numbers in James’ absence.

Now, with LeBron James proving he could withstand a heavy burden, this team is looking downright dangerous with the postseason right around the corner.