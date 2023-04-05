Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NBA fanatics have probably heard all the jokes and mockery on LeBron James for his lack of clutch gene or whatsoever. Who could forget his famous “LeChoke” nickname? On Tuesday, however, the Los Angeles Lakers star let his game do the talking to shut up his haters.

With less than 30 seconds left in overtime and the game against the Utah Jazz tied at 133-133, James took matters to his own hands and showed that killer instinct that many said he didn’t possess. LeBron muscled his way to the basket and delivered the lay-up that eventually turned out to be the game-winner.

LeBron James with the CLUTCH game-winning finish 💪pic.twitter.com/0UN7E2bYTY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

LeBron James finished with 37 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in the contest as the Lakers escaped with the 135-133 victory. Even better, the Lakers forward also matched a Kobe Bryant clutch feat that is sure to annoy his haters and detractors.

With his game-winner against the Jazz, James has now equaled Bryant’s record for the most go-ahead shots inside the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime(regular season and playoffs) in the last 25 years. LeBron and Kobe each have 40.

James has certainly been unfairly criticized for his clutch performances. Many have argued that he pales in comparison to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s killer instincts due to his penchant for passing the ball in crunch time, but the fact of the matter is he also knows when to deliver and take over. That much is clear against the Jazz, who definitely learned it the hard way.