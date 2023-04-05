A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Are we sure that LeBron James is closer to 40 than he is to 20? The ageless Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up another age-defying performance Tuesday night when he led the Purple & Gold to a thrilling 135-133 win in Salt Lake City over the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James and the Lakers squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, with the Jazz erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two and half minutes of regulation. The four-time league MVP had a great chance to put the Jazz away in the final seconds of the final period but he missed a lay-up attempt. LeBron James would make up for that miss, however, as he carried the Lakers on his back in overtime.

James sealed the deal for the Lakers with a go-ahead layup with under 30 seconds remaining in extra time, which Utah was not able to respond to.

LeBron James with the CLUTCH game-winning finish 💪pic.twitter.com/0UN7E2bYTY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

Twitter then went nuclear following LeBron James’ heroics against the Jazz.

LEBRON JAMES GAME WINNER! 🐐🔥💜💛 pic.twitter.com/oH0XnXStLK — Lakers da Massa!🇧🇷💜💛 (@_LakersdaMassa) April 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeBron James came up BIG in the Lakers road win vs. the Jazz 💪 37 points

5 rebounds

6 assists 14-of-27 FG

6-of-6 FT pic.twitter.com/PaycnjrPZi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 5, 2023

LeBron James finished the game with 37 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field and added six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes of action. Nine of his points came in overtime when he decided to take matters into his hands, deliver one blow after another to Utah’s chances of completing a comeback win.

With that win, the Lakers have finally managed to sneak into the top six in the Western Conference standings, but there’s still plenty of work left to do for LeBron James and LA, which will next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.