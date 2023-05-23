A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

LeBron James has come out swinging from the get-go of Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

The four-time league MVP has put the Lakers on his back in the first quarter of the contest in which he already scored 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field. LeBron James also appears to be finally breaking out of his 3-point shooting slump, as he’s knocked down each of his first four attempts from behind the arc.

And you bet, Twitter is already making noise about LeBron James’ huge opening quarter.

“There have been 17 20+ point playoff games by a player in Year 20 or later in NBA history.15 by LeBron this year, 2 by Kareem. LeBron just had a 20 point *quarter* in Year 20,” Nick Wright tweeted.

Others are using The King’s explosion in the first quarter to strengthen his GOAT case: “LEBRON JAMES IS GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL MOTHAF*CKING TIME!!!!!!!” said @LakeShowYo.

The 21 points LeBron put up in the first quarter also allowed him to tie his personal career-high in the playoffs.

LeBron tied his playoff career-high with 21 points in a quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/jtqreXllvP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2023

LeBron entered the game shooting just 15.8 percent from deep. That salty outside shooting has been among the key talking points in the series, but it appears that he’s recaptured his touch from the 3-point region.

More reactions to LeBron James’ start in Game 4:

Lakers to LeBron in the first: pic.twitter.com/R5M9m2Q3bM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2023

LeBron putting the Lakers on his back pic.twitter.com/XUJmoJN5mg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 23, 2023

masterclass lebron james — bruno felipe (@BrnFelipeX) May 23, 2023

Lebron James in an Elimination game pic.twitter.com/GwO8jVG8EM — D (@DBrown914) May 23, 2023

Whatever the outcome is of Game 4, LeBron James is certainly making sure that the Lakers will not go down without a fight. A 3-0 series deficit looks insurmountable, but with LeBron, who knows…