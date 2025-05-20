Even at 40 years old, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA and remains one of the leading voices for this generation of players. As a result, much of the weight falls on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to set the standard for how the game needs to be played.

Players in the league today are oftentimes criticized for their lack of toughness, competitiveness, and friendliness with one another. Most of the time, they are called out by the older generation of players, who almost always claim that the game was tougher and more physical than it is now.

Comparing the modern NBA to 30 or 40 years ago is like comparing apples and oranges. They are both fruits, but there are key differences. That is what makes different eras of the NBA so unique, as each era brings something different to the table.

In a recent episode of Mind the Game with LeBron and Steve Nash, the two legends discussed the discourse from the older generation of players bashing the way basketball is played today. Although James is appreciative and still loves looking back on the old-school NBA, he doesn't understand why those past players feel the need to trash the way the game is played today.

“I loved it growing up. I mean, s**t — the older generation makes you not want to love the game that I grew up watching,” LeBron admitted. “Like, I grew up loving a Knicks vs. Bulls playoff series. Or Pacers vs. Knicks playoff series. I loved that. I’m from a small town outside of Cleveland, but watching the Cavs get an opportunity to play against MJ (Michael Jordan) — I didn't get the chance to see it live, obviously, but everybody's excited about it.

“Seeing Charles Barkley play in Phoenix, like take his talents to Phoenix and help them get to the Finals, was so f***ing dope… But now, that generation talks so much s*** about the game today, it makes you go back and watch those old games — and it makes you not even want to appreciate them the way you did as a kid.”

Nash and James agreed that going back and watching the old-school film doesn't feel as great now as it did when they were growing up. Although they both still enjoy going through the NBA vault now and then, LeBron made it clear that a lot of the things the older generation criticized him and his peers for are the same things they did when they were younger.

“It was great. Or like, these guys say, ‘We can’t be friends,’ or, ‘Why are you smiling on the court?’ Then someone goes and finds a clip of you standing next to this guy during the Finals, smiling and laughing. Like, what the hell? Can we just be honest? Like, I don't understand,” James continued. “If you want your movie — you write your own script.”

The NBA is in a great place. While household names like James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will always generate buzz and headlines, the latest generation of players is beginning to assert their dominance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Brunson are four younger stars who have led their respective teams to the conference finals, and one of them will claim their first championship in June.

Between all the star power that exists and the talent between all 30 teams, the NBA could not find itself in a better space. There may be some who complain about certain aspects of the game changing, but to LeBron and some of the other older players in the league, this is still the same game they loved watching as kids.