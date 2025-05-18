Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to shine as one of the best players in the NBA at age 40. However, this past season saw him emerge victorious for a humorous award he would not have expected in any campaign.

On Saturday, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal revealed who fans voted for when it came to the Shaqtin' A Fool MVP award. As it turns out, most fans believed that James had the most hilarious moments throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season.

LeBron James was voted as the Shaqtin’ a Fool MVP for the 2024/25 season by the fans 🤣 (via @NBATV)

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Even though LeBron James' 2024-25 season is over, he will end it with a Shaqtin' A Fool award, humorous as it can be.

James progresses through the twilight years of his legendary career with ease. While managing through minor injuries, he remained resilient as he played in 70 games throughout the regular season. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and a steal per game.

His 22nd season marked a success for the Lakers, as he continues to set NBA records that will be difficult for the next stars to chase after. He also helped Los Angeles secure the third seed in the West standings alongside new co-star Luka Doncic, a massive improvement from the back-to-back finishes at the seventh seed.

Even though the Lakers' playoff run ended early after losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, there is a lot of upside for them moving forward. With James and Doncic proving themselves to be a strong duo, the team will look to retool the unit so they can maximize the potential and compete for the championship next season.

James has a player option he can accept or decline for the upcoming 2025-26 season. If he accepts, he will earn $52.6 million. If he declines, he can negotiate a new deal that would increase his salary or take a possible pay cut to help the Lakers significantly improve the roster.