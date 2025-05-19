Jordan Brand and Nike have long held onto traditions throughout the years that have strengthened their relationships with consumers around the world along with expanding the game of basketball on an international stage. For the last 18 years, Jordan Brand has sponsored the Quai 54 tournament in Paris, France and as all sneakerheads know, it usually comes with the release of a collaborative sneaker. This year, Luka Doncic will see his first Quai colorway on his Jordan Luka 4.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Quai 54 was established in 2003 and based in Paris, France, later becoming known as the largest streetball tournament in the world. The tournament takes place each summer in Roland-Garros and features 16 men's teams, 8 women's teams, over 240 total athletes, and 22 total games. The weekend is also filled with music, sneakers, and one of the most electric dunk contests you'll ever see.

Jordan Brand began sponsoring the event in 2007 in an effort to expand their reach overseas. To celebrate the tournament each year, Air Jordan has dropped a “Quai 54” colorway in one of their classic sneakers which later becomes a hard-to-find shoe on the aftermarket. This year, we'll see one of Europe's biggest names receive his own Quai 54 colorway in Luka Doncic.

Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54”

Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” 🏀 🇫🇷

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

💰 $140 pic.twitter.com/MjQzS7vxl6 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” Channels Bruce Lee's Game Of Death Outfit 🟡⚫ Coming Soon: https://t.co/kQJGJrcrdB pic.twitter.com/dg5IdcTtT9 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Jordan Luka 4 will arrive in an electric Yellow/Black colorway to match the scheme of the Quai 54 tournament this summer. The newest Luka model comes based in Jordan Brand's newest Cushlon outsole technology for maximum comfort and features a knitted upper for a natural feel. The black contrast stitching is a great look on these and really pops throughout the woven pattern along the uppers. The shoes also featured a blacked-out toebox and have been compared to the classic “Bruce Lee” Nike Kobe 5.

A closer look reveals Doncic's “LD” logo in black along the tongue, as well as the Quai 54 logo stitched onto the back heel. On the inside of the tongue, we see a small red stitched heart to signify the positive vibes of the tournament as the shoes will come complete with a special edition yellow box and packaging.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Quai 54” has yet to be confirmed for a hard release date, but the shoes are rumored to drop sometime in July 2025 to coincide with the tournament itself. Furthermore, participants of the tournament will have access to play in the new colorway, so keep your eyes peeled for this sneaker out in the wild throughout this summer.

Where does this rank on your all-time Quai 54 collaborative sneakers?