The WNBA has more eyes on it than ever before, and an increase in fan discourse came with the additional attention on the league. This has been viewed as largely positive, but some fan interactions, particularly with players, have unfortunately gotten more heated and harmful.

After the W opened an investigation into allegations of racial slurs and hate speech directed at Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's season opener, ESPN analyst and former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike tried to offer some insight on how the conversation can be redirected back to basketball.

“When you think about this circumstance and this day and age that we're in, a lot of people project their own subjective feelings on these ladies,” Ogwumike said. “People who have gotten to know them [know that] they just want to compete at the highest levels. Once the play was over, they were on to the next.”

Ogwumike then addressed the investigation the league launched in response to allegations some fans made on social media. The W also recently launched a campaign called “No Space for Hate” to combat the level of hate speech that was increasing before the Sky-Fever game.

“When it comes to racism and the hateful rhetoric and the statement the WNBA is saying, I think it's important,” Ogwumike continued earnestly. “Because at the end of the day, if you are truly a basketball fan, you would understand and agree: We have no space in our game for those types of comments.”

The two-time WNBA All-Star wrapped up her passionate message with some advice to the members of the public that do shift the conversation away from basketball.

“Also, [don't put] more gasoline on the fire,” Ogwumike concluded. “We're here to appreciate the beautiful basketball. That's all Caitlin and Angel want you to do, why not just continue on that?”

Fellow ESPN analyst and co-anchor Monica McNutt echoed Ogwumike's sentiments, doubling down with strong declarations of her own.

“I think folks that truly love the game of basketball need to be mindful,” McNutt began. “You need to respect the humanity of these women, whether you are Team Clark or Team Reese — although you can certainly be both.

“I just want people to be mindful that whether you like it or not, anytime something happens with the two of them, one is automatically put as the [villain], one is automatically put as someone who needs to be saved,” McNutt continued. “In reality, both are excellent competitors. They both said this was a basketball play.”

The WNBA has stated that it won't provide another update until it concludes its investigation.