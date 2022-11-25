Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano

The Los Angeles Lakers might be playing better now, but that doesn’t mean that potential trades are out of the question now. There are still glaring holes with the team that needs to be addressed if they want to compete for the championship. It’s not really surprising, then, that LeBron James is sending out subliminal hints for the front office to make a move.

As LeBron James continues to sit out games due to injury, the Lakers star liked a post about Myles Turner, Game7.com pointed out. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know Turner as the player most linked to Los Angeles this season. In fact, Turner himself insinuated that he’d be traded sooner than later.

The common trade framework involving Myles Turner include Buddy Hield in a package for Russell Westbrook and picks. That trade would be great for the Lakers: it adds shooting around LeBron while also allowing Anthony Davis to move back to his preferred role at the four spot.

With the Pacers starting to find success this season, though, the team might be more hesitant to deal Turner to any team. The Lakers will have to decide if Turner and Hield are worth breaking the bank just to have a chance at winning the championship this season.

As for LeBron James, the star is still recovering from an injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago. Despite his absence, the Lakers have started to find their groove, thanks to Anthony Davis finding his groove this season. That bodes well for their chances at a playoff spot this season, with or without a Myles Turner trade.