By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is unequivocally one of the best basketball players to ever step foot on the hardwood. While James is a worldwide icon primarily because of what he has accomplished on the court, it doesn’t define who he is as a person. Beyond basketball, James is an outspoken activist and, most importantly to this piece, a dedicated father.

On Monday, James posted a heartfelt fatherhood video on his Twitter page. The video, which is about a minute in length, shows several pictures of James’ firstborn son, Bronny, at different ages throughout his life. At the same time, James reminisces on how nervous he was about being a father and admits that he didn’t know if he’d be a good father.

Here’s to all the fathers that didn't have the blueprint but figured it out along the way!! 🤎🙏🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/ZCfaW58t7F — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 12, 2022

LeBron James, 37, is in his 20th year in the NBA and his fifth with the Lakers. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 19 appearances this season. Typically an incredibly efficient scorer, James’ shooting percentages are lower than usual, as he’s converting 47% of his total field goals and 31.9% of his threes, both rates being his worst in years.

LeBron’s son, Bronny, is following in his father’s basketball footsteps. The 18-year-old senior is a high school hoops star at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bronny has yet to decide which Division I program he’ll be attending in the fall. Still, he has already received offers from several distinguished programs, such as the University of Memphis, the University of South Carolina, and Ohio State University.