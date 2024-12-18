Earlier this week, LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup in an impressive home win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who had come into the contest winners of 11 out of their previous 12. James looked much fresher after a week-plus long absence during which the Lakers went 0-2, and the team is now hoping to make up some ground in the Western Conference playoff race, where they've faltered a bit as of late.

James' influence extends far beyond the basketball realm, and recently, another piece of evidence to that point was provided when Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver hit the Griddy after a touchdown catch vs the Chicago Bears Monday evening and during the dance, also mimicked James' famous “chalk toss” pregame ritual.

Now, James himself is showing love for the shoutout.

https://x.com/KingJames/status/1869126834983719099

This isn't the first time a James ritual has made its way into another professional sports setting. For years, NFL and other athletes have been mimicking his famous “silencer” celebration that he first started using during the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat and still occasionally resurrects from time to time.

NFL players have also become keen on copying Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's “night night” celebration that he popularized during the 2022 playoffs.

Can the Lakers turn things around?

The first quarter of the 2024-25 NBA season has already been quite the roller coaster for the Lakers, as the team stormed out of the gates with three straight victories behind some MVP level play from big man Anthony Davis.

However, the team then hit a rough patch, culminating in a disastrous 1-3 road trip that ended with a frustrating overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks despite great games from both James and Davis.

Things got even bleaker when James was away from the team for two games, during which the Lakers were able to salvage one win over the lowly Portland Trail Blazers.

However, winning has a way of making things seem OK again, and the Lakers turned in arguably their most impressive performance of the season in the win over the Grizzlies, largely dominating the game from start to finish.

James is now just 12 days away from turning 40 years old, but it appears his absence from the team rejuvenated him, if his performance against the Grizzlies was any indication.

Up next for the Lakers is the first leg of a two game set with the Sacramento Kings on the road Thursday evening.